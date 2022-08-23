Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Units from Logan Township Police Department, United Fire and Greenwood Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a lost person below the Wopsy Mtn lookout on a known trail.

The call was received at 8:45 p.m. The callers were disoriented and not familiar with their surroundings.

Fire and Police units used area knowledge, technology and emergency vehicle sirens to help keep the lost persons on track for their walk to safety.

At 9:44 p.m., ATV units from United Fire made contact with the lost persons and brought them to safety. Pinecroft Fire Department also responded to the call.

The search and incident operations were terminated at 9:51 p.m. The hikers were unharmed, according to Jeff Blake, an EMC for the Logan Township.