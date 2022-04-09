CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Larger-than-life sculptures of five extinct birds stand as a reminder of the consequences human activity can have on biodiversity.

It’s called ‘The Lost Bird Project’ and it features the passenger pigeon, the Carolina parakeet, the heath hen, the great auk, and the Labrador duck.

You’ll find these statues at five locations in Centre and Blair counties, including the Arboretum at Penn State, the Hintz Family Alumni Center, the Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, and the Penn State Altoona Reflecting Pond.

Creator and artist Todd McGrain visited his work on Friday, April 8, connecting with members of the environmental centers.

“Remembering what we’ve lost, I think, does make us cherish more what we have and what we still have to protect,” said McGrain. “This is a great place to tell that story because we have so much to protect here.”

‘The Lost Bird Project’ is a traveling exhibit which has been moving about the country for the last decade.

“If my art can help people get more deeply involved in conservation and bird life in particular, that’s what I’d like to see happen,” said McGrain.