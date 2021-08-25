Lost Bird art installation memorializes extinct species

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new art installation, called the Lost Bird Project, recognizes the extinction of five North American birds by immortalizing them in bronze sculptures.

You can discover these human size sculptures, created by artist Todd McGrain, at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center, Millbrook Marsh Nature Center, The Arboretum at Penn State, HUB Robeson Center, and Penn State Altoona.

Shaver’s Creek Education Program Specialist Jason Beale said putting the art in our community is a reminder that human’s actions can have consequences, but that is also inspiration for positive change.

“Look out your backdoor, get to know the trees you see everyday as you walk out the door, get to know the robin in your yard,” said Beale. “Once we start to become more attuned to the animals and plants that live around us, I think we start to understand how we fit into the ecology of our area.”

The sculptures feature the passenger pigeon, the Carolina parakeet, the heath hen, the great auk, and the labrador duck.

Over the next year, the Lost Bird Project will include a series of educational opportunities, including lectures, exhibits, and awards for student art, essays, films, blogs, and websites.

“On the other side of the project is the education side, to really look at what we’ve done to recover birds,” said Beale. “Looking at the bald eagle, the peregrine falcon, these are species that were endangered in the United States and Pennsylvania that are now doing very well.”