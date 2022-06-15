(WTAJ) – Sunday, June 19, is Father’s Day and if you’re looking for something fun to do with dad this weekend, make sure to check out some of these events throughout Central Pa.

Somerset

The Somerset Aero Club is sponsoring a free movie event from 8 to 11 p.m., Saturday night at the Somerset County Airport, the movie “How to Train Your Dragon 3” is set to be shown.

The Somerset County Kartway is holding races this Saturday. The pit opens at 2 p.m., hot laps start at 5:30 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. For more information check out their Facebook page.

The Somerset Aero Club is also hosting its 72nd annual Father’s Day Fly-In, Drive-In Breakfast, and Car Cruise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Event proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund. Tickets include an all-you-can-eat breakfast and the custom and antique car and bike cruise.

Sunday, the Somerset County Community Band is performing a free concert on the lawn stage at Laurel Arts at 3 p.m. Guests are invited to bring along a snack or something to drink and to enjoy a free ice cream sundae, compliments of the band.

Another cruise to check out this weekend is the Father’s Day Car Show and Cruise-in from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Windber. This is just one of the events happening from the Miners’ Memorial Day Weekend. The first 200 participants in the show receive a dash plaque. There will be live music, a motorcycle show, a basket party, duck race, games and more are planned.

Centre

In Bellefonte this weekend families can enjoy the Bellefonte Cruise. For more information on the cruise check out the story below.

Duck Donuts is selling “The Dad Box” which features 12 dad-approved donut combinations perfect for celebrating him. The assortment is available at all locations through June 19. Flavors include Bacon in the Sun, maple icing with chopped bacon and salted caramel drizzle, Peanut Butter Paradise, peanut butter icing with chocolate drizzle, and Blueberry Pancake which is blueberry icing with maple drizzle and powdered sugar.

Blair

The Everett Railroad is offering an ice cream special that includes a two-and-a-half-hour roundtrip excursion between Hollidaysburg and Roaring Springs. There is a one-hour layover at the Roaring Spring depot where guests get a scoop of ice cream and can shop for souvenirs. Limited dates are available and to buy tickets and for more information visit their website here.

The 36th annual National DeSoto Club Convention is being held at the Altoona Grand Hotel from June 15 to the 19th. The judged car show will be on June 18th at Lakemont Park, cost is $50 for members.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

This Saturday and Sunday the Altoona Curve will have two home games against the Erie SeaWolves. Saturday first pitch is at 6 p.m. and will have postgame fireworks. Sunday first pitch is at 1 p.m. and it is Faith night

Huntingdon

The East Broad Top Railroad is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The railroad is at 411 Meadow St., Rockhill Furnace and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. They offer a one-hour round trip train ride through the nation’s oldest operating narrow-gauge railroad. Guests can also book tours of the railroad’s machine shop and or the vintage electric trolley ride at the Rockhill Trolley Museum. You can contact them at (814) 447-3285.