BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County’s longtime Emergency Services Director has retired.

Dave Cubbison shepherded the county’s emergency management agency and 911 center through many changes over the past 20 years. Cubbison held his position through many snowstorms and flooding as well as a 2017 train derailment in Hyndman.

He was also presented with the Harry Row-Bi-Doux Award of Excellence by the Keystone Emergency Management Association in April.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Monday, May 2 was his last day.