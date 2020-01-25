Long time Huntingdon County Business Closes

CASSVILLE, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 77 years of business in Huntingdon County, Price Motor Sales has announced the closure of their company.

In a statement from the company that can be found on their website, the company says it has been an “honor and privilege to serve our current and past customers.”

Price Motor Sales also says that any current customers can have their warranties and protection plans honored at any Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM dealership.

For more information regarding the closure, you can visit their website at: https://www.pricemotorsales.com/.