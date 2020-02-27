Long time Educator and coach set to retire

FISHERTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — After almost 40 years in education, Max Shoemaker will be retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The Chestnut Ridge School District board of directors approved his retirement on Tuesday.

His career started in 1981 at the Claysburg-Kimmel School district. He then went to the Bedford Area School district, his home district, where he spent 25 years as an assistant football coach. Shoemaker spent the final 13 years of his career as a principal in the Chestnut Ridge School District, having spent 17 total years as principal.

Shoemaker says one thing he will miss once he retires will be seeing the accomplishments of students.

While Shoemaker will miss the time with the students, he said he will get to spend more time with his three grandchildren: Will, 5, “Archie, 2 and Little Max,” who will turn one in April.

The principal said he will also miss those who he interacts with throughout his day.