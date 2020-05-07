Long-time Cambria County Sheriff passes away

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long-time Cambria County Sheriff passed away Wednesday night after serving for more than 20 years.

Bob Kolar was elected to the position back in 1998 and served six terms in office.

Kolar previously served as a Pennsylvania State Trooper and received recognition for his work in the field.

“Bob set a strong standard. Bob was professional and liked to have a lot of fun. Bob left a legacy of public service and doing things right…having fun and being a professional all at one time,” says Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky.

Chernisky says the courthouse will be lit blue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights to honor Kolar.