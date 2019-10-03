Long-Standing Traditions and History at O’Shea’s Candy

As summer comes to a close, many people start to think about the holidays! And with many holidays right around the corner, it means it’s also time to think about time with family, and enjoying meals and sweet treats together.

A local candy shop is celebrating 85 years of business this year, and is preparing for another busy season as the holidays roll around. O’Shea’s Candies in Johnstown was started back in 1934. The company started by homemade hand-dipped creations during the great depression. Today, four generations later , the family instills the same traditions in their kitchen. Using the same recipes, marble slabs, steel tables, and copper kettles to create their full assortment of chocolates.

Our Morgan Koziar was live at one of O’Shea’s locations in Johnstown this morning learning about the company’s rich history and long standing traditions. Owners, Matt and Kristy Brubaker believe that combining old-fashioned techniques with their signature hand-dipping is a lost art and they pride themselves with preserving the craft.

You can find O’Shea’s locations at 2451 Bedford St. at the Geistown Shopping Center (814) 266-7041 or 119 West Main St., Ligionier Sweet Shop – Ligionier, PA (724) 238-6060 or 1910 Minno Drive, Westwood Plaza (814) 255-1816 and their chocolate factory is located at 118 Solomon Street in Johnstown (814) 539-4145. You can visit their website at www.Osheascandies.com.