Long Standing Altoona Diner Re-Opens after 24 Week Hiatus Due to Pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The long standing Altoona diner, Tom & Joe’s is re-opening after being closed for nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the third generation owner, George Batrus about the new changes that customers can expect as they enter the restaurant. Going nearly 24 weeks without customers, the establishment has installed hanging plexi-glass barriers at the counter, condiments are only available upon request, and they’ve installed a new walk-up window for customers to have easy grab-and-go access.

The restaurant waited a month after Blair County entered the green phase because they felt they needed to wait and see how things played out and how other restaurants responded.

Tom & Joe’s is looking to hire servers, runners, dishwashers, cooks, and managers. For more information on requirements how you can apply visit tomandjoes.com.