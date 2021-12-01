Logo revealed for THON 2022 “Spark Endless Light”

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University’s THON is the largest student-run philanthropy, committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

Each year, the THON team selects a new logo, designed by a Penn State student, that reflects the respective theme. This year, the theme is “Spark Endless Light.”

“The logo this year, what we ended up choosing, just lived with us all,” said Nolan Marett, public relations director for THON 2022. “It really feels like it embodies everything we’re striving for this year.”

The THON team shared this year’s event is a “celebration of perseverance through hardship, like a firework exploding in the night sky.”

THON’s annual dance marathon returns to the Bryce Jordan Center on February 18, 19, and 20, 2022.

“THON is home. We’re back in the BJC,” said Marett. “We are so excited to bring back our families, all of our volunteers, it’s going to be an amazing weekend.”