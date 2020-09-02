Logan Twp. Police search for hit and run suspect

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a hit and run on Tuesday afternoon after a white SUV hit another car near the Logan Valley Mall intersection of Plank Road.

Police say the SUV struck another car at the Plank Road/ Goods Lane intersection around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 1. The SUV reportedly ran a steady red light and hit an orange/copper colored car before fleeing.

The driver tells police that the SUV driver was a white woman with blonde hair and glasses in her 40’s or 50’s driving a white four-door SUV.

The driver also told police that the SUV would likely have orange/copper colored paint on her driver’s side front and rear door. The vehicle was last seen on West Plank Road, traveling westbound away from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Logan Township Police Department at 814-949-3364.