Logan Twp Police look for suspect from Giant Eagle grocery store

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police are looking for a little help to identify the man you see in these pictures and videos.

Police report that he was seen on Friday afternoon, January 31, at Giant Eagle in the Logan Towne Centre. He took a cart that had a woman’s purse on the bottom of it.

He allegedly noticed the purse was left on the bottom of the cart but decided to leave with it instead of turning it in to an employee.







He was seen walking to the Citizens Bank inside the store and then walked back out to the parking lot with the cart.

If anyone has any information on the man, you’re asked to call Logan Township Police at 814-949-3364.

