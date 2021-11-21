Logan Township Volunteer Fire Service delivers Thanksgiving meals for 13th year

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Logan Township Volunteer Firefighters is continuing to provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need for the holiday.

This has been a tradition with the fire company for the past 13 years. This year had delivery to 159 people across 37 different families within the area.

Through their multiple volunteers, they were able to pack the boxes of meal within a short timeframe. The meals feature a variety of Thanksgiving favorites including the turkey and pumpkin pie.

This project was done with the help of Xerox, Burgmeiers Hauling and Giant Eagle. Logan Township Supervisor, Ed Frontino says that the firefighters enjoy doing these events and seeing the reactions from the families.

“This is one of those times of the year they get to do something that is community service, that has a really great outcome and is a pleasant experience,” Frontino said.