BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Logan Township United Fire Department jumped into action on Saturday, April 30, as they were able to save a home from a dwelling fire.

Twelve Logan Township United firefighters, along with two fire police officers, responded to a house, located on the 2200 block of North 7th Street, and extinguished the fire on the home and two vehicles within minutes of arrival.

“As crews were gearing up, United Fire Assistant Chief Tom Pringle arrived on the scene within a minute,” Chief Rusty Shoenfelt of Logan Township United Fire Department said. “He confirmed a working fire involving a vehicle parked close to a house. The fire had extended to the exterior of the house as crews arrived.”

The call came in around 1:48 p.m from Blair County 911 to the Logan Township United Fire Department and surrounding fire companies.

A neighbor was able to act quickly at the scene as well, which Assistant Chief Tom Pringle said was very helpful.

“A neighbor, Bill Forsht of Grandview, also a lifetime member at United, was nearby operating his backhoe, and saw things unfold,” Pringle said. “He quickly maneuvered his equipment in the driveway and pulled the vehicle further away from the house just before firefighters arrived. It was a very helpful action by a good neighbor.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials believe it started in the vehicle. Crews from United’s KT Station, Newburg, Lakemont and Greenwood were alerted of the fire. Additionally, Pinecroft and Bellwood’s rapid intervention team, Altoona Medical Emergency Department and Logan Township Police Department were on scene.