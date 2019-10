LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department is requesting your assistance in identifying two male suspects involved in a few storage shed and rental break-ins.

The break-ins took place at Bee Line Wholesalers on October 27, 2019.

The vehicle shown in the photos below was used by the subjects to enter and exit the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptlm. Stayer at 814-949-3364, or by email at sstayer@logantownship-pa.gov.