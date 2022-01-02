Logan Township police searching for man with multiple felony warrants

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Altoona are searching for a wanted man and are asking the public’s help in trying to find him.

According to Logan Township Police Department’s Facebook page, Michael Stine is wanted for having multiple felony warrants.

Police say that he is known to visit the Claysburg and Altoona areas often.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their Facebook page or their non-emergency number at 814-940-5952 and will remain anonymous.