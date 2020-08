ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Logan Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male caught on camera trying to enter a home on the 5800 block of Beale Avenue.

Police say that the suspect attempted to enter the building at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident or the identity of the male is asked to call the Logan Township Police Department at 814-949-3364.