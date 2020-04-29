Logan Township lifts burn ban

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township has lifted a burn ban that was put in place earlier this year.

Officials say that the recent rain and recent leaf growth on trees has helped reduce the fire danger.

While the ban has been lifted, residents should be cautious when burning. The burning of leaves, brush, grass clippings, garbage, and recyclables is strictly prohibited.

Open burning in the township is only permitted n Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Any burning violations can be reported by calling 814-949-3364 or 814-940-5952.