Logan Township K9 receives body armor donation

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police Department’s K9 Freddy has received a donation of body armor.

Thanks to the charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc., Freddy received a bullet and stab prevention vest. The vest was sponsored by the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation and is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Officer Collin Rose EOW 11/23/16.”

Officer Vasquez and Freddy are extremely excited about receiving this wonderful vest. K9 Freddy will now have the extra protection that he needs while working.