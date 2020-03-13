Logan Township issues burn ban in Blair County

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township officials have issued a burn ban notice for the township effective immediately.

The windy conditions, in addition to the lack of foliage, make ideal conditions for brush fires.

The ban will be in place until officials find the conditions have improved and can warrant lifting the ban.

Logan Township Police are asking residents to assist them by not burning and by reporting anyone you see burning.

Violations can be reported by calling the non-emergency number at 814-940-5952.