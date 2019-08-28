JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to have some free family fun this weekend in Cambria County.

This Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 is the Community Arts Center’s Annual Log House Arts Festival.

It attracts more than 10,000 people each year from Pennsylvania, all over the nation, and even internationally, and is one of Johnstown’s largest annual events with something for the whole family!

Explore, learn, and shop at more than 100 vendors booths and areas! You’ll be enchanted by the art of nearly endless mediums, including watercolor

Paintings, intricate pottery, breathtaking photography, landscapes in acrylic paint, and more, all from Pennsylvanian artists.

You’ll also love perusing crafts of all sorts for your kitchen, bathroom, garden, and more, as well as statement pieces like jewelry and purses.

Kids will have a blast in our kid’s kingdom with crafts, games, inflatables, and more!