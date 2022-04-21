SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A ribbon cutting was held in Somerset County Thursday in celebration of a new facility opening that will create more jobs for residents.

At least eighty new jobs are coming to the Davidsville area after Lockheed Martin announced the grand opening of a new facility that also expands its Johnstown operations. The business is looking to hire mechanics and technicians in the next year to support production.

General manager of the Lockheed Martin in Johnstown, Wayne Davis, says they are proud to bring new manufacturing work to their site.

“Because of the strength of our F-16 program, I’m pleased to say we will continue to grow our highly skilled workforce, by more than 80 new jobs this year. And with this growth comes strong continuous ties and economic impact to our community in years to come.”

The new F-16 parts will be produced in the area, then shipped to South Carolina for final assembly.

Davis says the selection for this work is a reflection of the highly skilled workforce in the area and a testament to the team’s focus on delivering for their customers.