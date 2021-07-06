‘Lock your doors’ Stolen vehicles reported in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Cambria County are reminding residents to lock and secure their vehicles after multiple reports of stolen vehicles in the Johnstown area.
According to the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority (ATPA), the most commonly stolen vehicles are older, common models.
“These car parts are harder to find, which makes them more expensive—and more lucrative for thieves to find, steal, and sell,” the ATPA said on its website. “A car worth $3,000 is often worth $5,000 to a chop shop.”
SAFETY TIPS
The West Hills Regional Police Department advised residents to park their vehicles in a garage or a well-lit area. You should also park your vehicle in an area that is captured by a doorbell camera or security system if possible.
Before walking away from your vehicle, double-check to make sure it is locked. The West Hills Regional Police Department also suggested taking a picture of your license plate, VIN number and vehicle. This will expedite the process of entering your vehicle if it is stolen and when posting a stolen vehicle alert.
TOP 10 STOLEN CARS IN PA
Here are the top 10 stolen cars in Pennsylvania, according to the ATPA:
- 2000 Honda Civic
- 1997 Honda Accord
- 2004 Ford Pick-Up
- 2017 Nissan Altima
- 2018 Toyota Camry
- 2016 Toyota Corolla
- 2015 Jeep Cherokee
- 2001 Honda CR-V
- 2009 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2008 Chevrolet Impala
