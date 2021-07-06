‘Lock your doors’ Stolen vehicles reported in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Cambria County are reminding residents to lock and secure their vehicles after multiple reports of stolen vehicles in the Johnstown area.

According to the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority (ATPA), the most commonly stolen vehicles are older, common models.

“These car parts are harder to find, which makes them more expensive—and more lucrative for thieves to find, steal, and sell,” the ATPA said on its website. “A car worth $3,000 is often worth $5,000 to a chop shop.”

SAFETY TIPS

The West Hills Regional Police Department advised residents to park their vehicles in a garage or a well-lit area. You should also park your vehicle in an area that is captured by a doorbell camera or security system if possible.

Before walking away from your vehicle, double-check to make sure it is locked. The West Hills Regional Police Department also suggested taking a picture of your license plate, VIN number and vehicle. This will expedite the process of entering your vehicle if it is stolen and when posting a stolen vehicle alert.

TOP 10 STOLEN CARS IN PA

Here are the top 10 stolen cars in Pennsylvania, according to the ATPA:

2000 Honda Civic

1997 Honda Accord

2004 Ford Pick-Up

2017 Nissan Altima

2018 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Corolla

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2001 Honda CR-V

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2008 Chevrolet Impala