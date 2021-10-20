Lock your doors: Police warn residents after several break-ins

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Cambria County are warning residents of Conemaugh Township to make sure that vehicles and homes are locked after numerous break-ins were reported overnight.

According to a Facebook post from Conemaugh Township, Cambria County Police, multiple break-ins overnight from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20 were reported from the Skyline Drive, Killiwatt Street, Cushion Street and 1200 Block of Frankstown Road area.

Police ask that if anyone has any surveillance video, trail cameras, doorbell cameras or etc. from overnight to check the video and even if the video is too blurry or does not seem to have any suspicious activity to still send it to them. Police also ask if any individuals were involved in any of the break-ins to turn themself in.

If anyone does have any information related to the break-ins they are asked to contact Conemaugh Township Police Department at (814)-535-6192.