‘Lock your cars:’ Police investigate multiple stolen vehicles, ATVs in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are warning residents to lock and secure their vehicles and property after multiple cars and ATVs were reported stolen Tuesday.

The following incidents happened on Tuesday, July 20, according to state police out of Ebensburg:

First, at 5:04 a.m., Troopers were dispatched to a residence along Franklin Street in Ferndale Borough for the theft of a blue 2013 Ford F-150. The victim, a 53-year-old male of Johnstown, PA, reported that the vehicle was unlocked with the keys left inside at the time of the theft. The vehicle was recovered later that morning at 10:50 a.m. when it was located by the Somerset Borough Police Department and found to be abandoned along West Fairview Street in Somerset Borough, Somerset County.

At 5:55 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence along Vickroy Avenue, Ferndale Borough for a burglary and theft of a 2002 Yamaha Warrior ATV and a 2002 Yamaha TTR 125 cc dirt bike. The victim reported that the vehicles were stolen from his unlocked garage. Video surveillance showed three young males enter the garage and push the ATVs out to the street.

Also, at 8:46 a.m., the Somerset Borough Police Department requested assistance with locating a stolen white 2021 Audi Q5 believed to be in Ferndale Borough. While canvassing the area, a responding trooper located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle, which was believed to be occupied by four unknown male suspects, immediately fled and the trooper initiated a pursuit. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons after approximately one minute when the vehicle fled along secondary streets through Ferndale Borough.

With assistance from officers with the City of Johnstown Police Department, the stolen Audi was quickly located and found abandoned along Cypress Avenue within the City of Johnstown.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents and/or suspicious activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to immediately contact Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

Reference CAD Numbers: PA2021-993069(Ford F-150), PA2021-993132(ATVs), PA2021-994075(Audi Q5)