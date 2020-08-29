Lock Haven’s Clearfield campus could close with possibility of merge

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local branch campus of a state University could be in danger of closing.

The Clearfield campus of Lock Haven University could be impacted if the state system of higher education goes through with a plan to merge six of its 14 universities.

The proposal would combine Lock Haven University with Mansfield University.

A spokesperson from the system told WTAJ that the closure of the Clearfield campus is being considered as part of that plan.

If the merger proposal is approved it would take place in the fall of 2022.