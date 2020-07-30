Lock Haven to cut back number of fall in-person classes, includes Clearfield campus

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lock Haven University is cutting back on the number of in-person classes this fall, including those offered at their Clearfield campus.

Up to 85 percent of classes will move online.

Only select students will live on-campus and take in-person classes — including those with science labs, studio art classes, clinicals, and first year experience classes.

Only one student per dorm room will be allowed.

Lock Haven’s Clearfield campus expects about 300 students to return this fall semester.