Locals spot mysterious object in morning sky across Central PA

(WTAJ) — Viewers have sent in photos of a bright object flying through the sky early Sunday morning.
Some believed the object to be an asteroid, meteorite, or shooting star saying it stayed visible for multiple seconds before disappearing.
Turns out, the mysterious object spotted in the Pennsylvania sky was the launch of SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
The launch took place Sunday morning at 6:01 a.m. using the Falcon 9 reusable rocket booster. The rocket traveled across the Atlantic ocean in a northeast trajectory following the east coast.
If you have any photos of the launch you would like to share with us, send them to DigitalNews@wtajtv.com or our direct message through our Facebook page.
