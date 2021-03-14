Locals spot mysterious object in morning sky across Central PA

(WTAJ) — Viewers have sent in photos of a bright object flying through the sky early Sunday morning.

Some believed the object to be an asteroid, meteorite, or shooting star saying it stayed visible for multiple seconds before disappearing.

Photo Credit: Jared Bender

Turns out, the mysterious object spotted in the Pennsylvania sky was the launch of SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The launch took place Sunday morning at 6:01 a.m. using the Falcon 9 reusable rocket booster. The rocket traveled across the Atlantic ocean in a northeast trajectory following the east coast.

