Locals ready to start planning vacations

(WTAJ) — As covid-19 numbers decrease and more states open up, locals are starting to plan their vacations.

Ketrow Kurtz Travel said after a year with most staying home, people are ready to start traveling again.

With limited travel and shutdowns consuming most of 2020, locals are looking to start booking trips for this year.

“Some people are getting their shots, they’re basing their travel on when they want to leave after they get their second shot, so I think that people are a little bit more confident after they get their vaccine,” Ketrow Kurtz travel agent Cheryl Scott said.

And another cause for this uptick in vacationers…

“The stimulus helps people that couldn’t travel before wanting to experience it,” Owner of Ketrow Kurtz Travel Karen Kurtz said.

Whatever your reason is there are still some things to keep in mind before hitting the beach.

Depending on where you travel, restrictions are still in place.

“Some of the islands are requiring a PCR test that you have to upload within maybe 72 hours, maybe 10 days, maybe 14 days, and if you don’t do that you are denied boarding on the flight,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz said prices are going up and up so if you want the best deal, it’s not too soon to start thinking about your vacation for 2022.