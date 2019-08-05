Locals react to weekend’s mass shootings

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Locals are reacting to the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

Some said they feel safe living here and that they won’t let the news affect them.

Others say it raises some concerns when they’re in crowded public places.

“I don’t know if it’s due to people snapping under the stress of life, they can’t cope with the problems they’re having, it’s just unbelievable,” Jim Luce said. “Is there any end to this thing? It doesn’t look like there is.”

Some say tragedies like these can be used to spark change.

“If change is needed, finding where there are flaws, things, governments, societies, what actually brings people together rather than tears people apart,” Izic Mote said.