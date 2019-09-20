Locals join thousands across the country, protest climate change inaction

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Communities and schools nationwide joined together in a global climate change strike, including a group right here in Blair County.

Around 100 people participated in the protest at Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona.

Residents registered to vote and collected information to call and ask local representatives to support their efforts to stop climate change.

One of the organizers, Melissa Kinser, said she was inspired to join the cause while thinking about her children’s future.

“I have a one year old and a four year old, and I’m very concerned about their children, their futures. I mean, we have to make change now because it’s very concerning,” she said.

Organizers hope the protest is just the first of many in the near future.