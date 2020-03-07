Local yard sale collects items for fundraiser this month

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA. (WTAJ) — A community yard sale is collecting items for a fundraiser later this month.

The youth ministry at Zion Lutheran Church is gathering items to be sold during the fundraiser.

All money raised will go toward sending 20 kids to the national youth gathering in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Most items will be accepted between now and the time of the fundraiser.

“We think it’s cool to see somebody’s not trash, but stuff that’s kinda been forgotten, come to be a treasure for somebody else,” said Ryan Custead: Youth Ministry Director.

The yard sale is March 28 in the fellowship hall of the Zion Lutheran Church.

Clothing, furniture, or large appliances will not be accepted.