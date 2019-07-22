Local woman wins volunteer award

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local woman won Lift Johnstown’s Spotlight Award.

89-year-old, Marie Fritz, was award the 23rd Spotlight Award for her countless hours of volunteering in the community.

Over the past several years, Fritz has volunteered 1,440 hours in the community to places like the American Red Cross, military hospitals and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Lift recognizes special citizens and organizations for volunteering in the community and also to inspire others to do the same.

Fritz developed a stress fracture in her femur last year which required her to be bed bound, but that didn’t stop her from volunteering. Co-workers say she requested special projects that she could complete while recovering at home.

Marie’s family came up to surprise her, but she was also surprised to win the award.

“This was really stunned I guess. I assumed it was for the volunteers and when I saw my name on the packet, I thought maybe the other ones didn’t show up.”

She also added that helping others not only helps them but also you.

“I think you get out of it more than what they do… you know they appreciate what you do.”