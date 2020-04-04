Local woman sewing mask covers, asking for community’s help

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are a lot of questions out there about the shortage of masks in our country.

One woman took matters into her own hands and started sewing in an effort to make those masks last longer.

Lori lord had an accident at work two years ago. She now has limited lung capacity and understands the fear many people have about the Coronavirus, especially those with serious illness.

They’re very frightened because their family members are out taking care out our grocery needs and the public and they’re very afraid that they’re going to be bringing the germs home to them,” she said.

So she started making fabric covers for N95s, duckbill, and surgical masks.

“The disposable masks that people would use only one time and throw in the garbage, which is what we’re running out of, I’m making the cotton masks to go around those to put those inside of, so the disposable ones last longer,” Lord said.

Lori delivered masks to family, friends, and first reponders, like officers at the Altoona Police Department.

“Some of the guys it’s hard for them to actually take their equipment and make sure they’re using it everyday. I can tell you that these covers went immediately,” Altoona Police Sgt. Matt Plummer said.

Since the department posted about her donation, Lori said the requests for covers have been overwhelming, reaching over a thousand.

So what can you do to help out? Lori said start sewing!

I cut everything out. I cut the elastic, I cut the wire for the noses, and then I have a step by step photo. And it makes you feel good to be able to help other people,” she said.

If you’re interested in helping to make the masks, you can email Lori at LoriLord38@yahoo.com

She said donations to buy materials are also appreciated.