Local Woman Opens New Business Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite the fact that Coronavirus has forced many businesses to shut down, one woman decided to open a new doughnut shop. It may feel like a weird time that we’re living in – but that didn’t stop one woman in Tyrone from pursing her dream of opening her own business. Our Morgan Koziar spoke with Mary Lapp who recently opened “Eden Doughnuts,” she says so far the response has been great.

Mary Lapp has been dreaming of opening up her own business – selling homemade doughnuts for awhile, “I’ve always loved doughnuts, but I don’t like how they make me feel so I started making them myself.”

But with the global pandemic, many business owners feel concerned…

And while it made Mary nervous, it didn’t stop her from opening, “we are doing everything we can to stay safe for the people and for ourselves wearing gloves and wiping everything down regularly.”

It’s a family run business – and Mary says working together is a lot of fun, “I love that I’m able to give well paying jobs to some of my favorite people.”

And while many people are staying home, it hasn’t stopped some people from going out to try some fresh doughnuts, “I think some people are bored and they’re ready to just go do something.”

“Eden Doughnuts” has yeast and sourdough options and they also offer a variety of coffee drinks as well.

Eden Doughnuts located at Martin’s Garden Center 3278 Birmingham Pike, Tyrone, PA.