Local woman gives back to veterans in unique way

A local woman is giving back to our veterans in a unique way.

Our Colleen Knudsen sat down with here to talk about what her inspiration is behind the campaign.

This woman is a great example how the smallest act of kindness can go a long way for those who’ve served our country.

Julie Singer, the daughter of an Army and National Guard Veteran, was taught at a young age to be a proud American.

“I remember growing up when I was little, I have two sisters and each one of us had a turn to go to work with dad, so we would get to go to the Armory and just hang out for a day and look at the tanks and jeeps and everything. It just, I don’t know…I’m just very grateful for our veterans and that’s just instilled in me,” says Singer.

Although she didn’t serve, she feels it’s her duty to give back to those who’ve done so much.

“It’s a humbling experience. The people that you touch by just simply walking up to them, saying ‘thank you for your service.’ I mean the look on their faces is almost priceless because nobody does it.”

So she thought of a way the community could get involved. She’s not asking for money, but instead something most would think of as trash…tabs from soda and beer cans.

Julie says, “I can be walking down the street and somebody hands me a baggy you know, I’ve got tabs in my pocket because people just hand them to me.”

The funds raised from the recycled tabs goes toward two organizations providing service dogs to veterans with PTSD.

“These dogs are trained to help these veterans with those issues,” she says. “You know, dogs can reduce the anxiety, they can sense it and intervene for a veteran. “

It’s not about her…instead, she wants the needs of others to be in the spotlight.

“I just really want to be able to get it out there that the American Legion Riders are here. The American Legion family is here to support.”

She says what she does is a small act compared to what our veterans do for us.

If you’d like to help with Tabs for Veterans, there are drop off sites at Blair County Beverage in Hollidaysburg and the Duncansville VFW Post #8724. The American Legion in Hollidaysburg also accepts the tabs, as well.