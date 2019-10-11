Local woman finds calling through therapy donkey

BROCKPORT, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Margaret and Rocky McCarty began the search for a therapy donkey in 2015.

Margaret said she approached Rocky with the idea.

“He said ‘we have the perfect little mini horses to do therapy why do you want a donkey?’ I said ‘I don’t know, I don’t know. I’m just driven for this donkey. I can’t get it out of my head,'” Margaret said.

It took three years for them to finally find the perfect donkey: June Bug.

“Oh my what a connection,” Margaret said. “It was overwhelming.”

As soon as June Bug was home, she got right into her therapy donkey training.

Margaret said it was difficult at first, but with the help of a mentor, June Bug finally caught on.

“June bug was an ideal student, Margaret said. “She just captured your heart with her personality because she’s a little nutty.”

While she’s in training, June Bug makes visits to nursing homes and churches to bring comfort and smiles to the community.

“June Bug brings a lot of joy to people’s hearts,” Rocky said. “She’s a clown, she’s a character. She puts a lot of smiles on people’s faces.”

Margaret said June Bug is more than just the perfect therapy donkey, she’s a symbol of faith for herself and others.

Margaret even calls her mission Heavenly Hee Haw Therapy.

“This has been a call from the lord,” Margaret said. “I’m not religious, but I have this wonderful relationship with God, and he’s directing my every step.”

Since June Bug is still young, the McCarty’s plan to expand June Bug’s services sometime next year.