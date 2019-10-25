Local woman charged after employees smell pot at drive-thru

PATTON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College woman has been charged after Chick-Fil-A employees smell pot at the drive-thru.

According to WTAJ’s partners at the Centre Daily Times, employees at the Patton Township location called police earlier this month after they suspected Chelsea Vacich, 27, was under the influence of marijuana.

An officer spoke with Vacich in the parking lot and found a two-year-old in the vehicle without a safety seat.

She denied smoking marijuana or smelling marijuana, and said some friends smoked pot tin the vehicle the previous evening. Police found a vape pen with THC oil, a glass jar with marijuana flakes, and an empty glasses case that smelled like marijuana.

Vacich was charged with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, three misdemeanor counts of DUI, one misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia, and one summary traffic citation.

She was arraigned and released on $7,500 unsecured bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.