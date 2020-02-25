Local woman celebrates an amazing birthday

CRESSON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local woman celebrated an amazing birthday today.

Julia Howe of Cresson turned 105 today.

She was married to a world war two veteran and lived on her own until she was nearly a hundred.

The Cambria Care Center threw a party to celebrate.

“She loved to walk around town a lot. She lived on her own until she was about 97 or so. It’s very nice to be with her. I used to live with her when I was young, and it’s good to be with her at this time.” said Gary Vassalotti: Nephew.

When asked about her secret to living long, she just said, “walking.”

