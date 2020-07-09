Woman arrested after attempted homicide, barricading self inside home

JENNER TWP., SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a call that someone was shot on Wednesday night leading to PSP SERT team being called and a woman arrested for attempted homicide.

Troopers report that Shirley Marie Owens, 36, was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Jenner Township before 8 p.m.

According to the release, 911 received a call about someone being shot and mentioning a firearm before the call was disconnected. As police responded to the area, another call was placed stating that there was a female along the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

After information was obtained through interviews, Troopers responded to 341 Mull Road in an attempt to make contact with Owens, who failed to surrender and soon barricaded herself in the house for roughly 5 hours.

PSP SERT was called in to negotiate with Owens, at which time they report she surrendered without further incident.

Owens is now facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

State Police have not released any information on the injuries the victim sustained.