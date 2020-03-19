Local winery determined to stay open amid COVID-19 concerns

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Along with Governor Wolf’s call for nonessential businesses to close their doors, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said licensed stores and restaurants must stop selling alcohol for customers to consume on their property.

The restrictions went into effect on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Alcohol can still be sold to-go, but places that offer a drink at the bar or a wine tasting can no longer do so.

At Oak Spring Winery in Altoona,General Manager Scott Schraff said they’re staying open.

“The bills keep piling up, and there’s still gonna need to be paid, so we’re trying to accommodate both ways of doing it. It’s a tough time for everybody,” he said.

Schraff said folks stopping in at the shop on Pleasant Valley Boulevard are picking up a quick bottle of wine even home brew kits.

“If you’re sitting at home for two weeks, you have time to take up a new hobby,” he said.

All events at the winery have been postponed. Their open mic night room is completely empty.

“We’ve got hand sanitizer. We’re wiping everything down. People come and they go. There’s no congregating here,” Schraff said.

He added that he and other business owners are not losing hope.

“People come in the door. They’re very happy our doors are unlocked, and we’ll stay open until we’re told not to,” Schraff said.