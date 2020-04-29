Local warehouse hosting food drive, offering delivery service to those in need

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local warehouse is hosting a food giveaway on Friday to give back to it’s community.

Hunters Warehouse in Bellefonte is hosting a food drive in addition to the Bellefonte YMCA’s food drive.

They’ll give away dry food and canned goods, prepping about 100 bags for the public. Owner of the warehouse, Tom Engle, says their goal is to give people in need a few extra meals.

“Primarily canned goods, soups vegetables, something to facilitate an extra, maybe an extra two, three meals on top of whatever the YMCA would be giving out at the same time,” Engle said.

Tom says the warehouse is also offering delivery service of the food if people can’t get out of their homes.

If you need the food delivered, Tom says contact the warehouse at 814-753-0975, tell them that you are looking for food delivery and give them your name and address.

The food drive will be held from 12 pm-1 pm on Friday.