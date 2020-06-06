Local veteran’s 90th birthday honored with parade

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last night in Altoona, dozens of people joined a car caravan to celebrate a veteran’s milestone.

John Murray Gildea turned 90 yesterday.

Family and friends drove past his home on 29th street — where he’s been living for more than 60 years.

Gildea joined the Army when he was 18, serving in artillery, then returned to Altoona 5 years later.

His friends and family were excited to show him some love.

“It is nice, it’s a nice distraction from the realities of what’s going on today,” said his son Don.

So it’s great to be able to appreciate the fact that that man has been around for 90 years. It’s a blessing.”

“He has been ill for a while, hasn’t been out of the house for over a year, except to go to the hospital, so seeing everybody, my aunts and uncles and cousins and church friends, it was amazing an amazing experience,” added his daughter Susan.

The family wanted to share a big thank-you to everyone who drove by and helped make the day so special.