Local veteran-owned CBD, Hemp products store opening in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Innovative Extracts will be opening a new retail location in Johnstown next week, offering 35 percent off in-store specials throughout the day.

Innovative Extracts LLC is a 100 percent Veteran-owned business founded in 2019 by Andy Golden, Vince Golden and Matt Sinosky, according to their website. Their farm is located nearby in Portage.

On Thursday, Sept 9, at 1 p.m., they’re hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new 207 1/2 Market Street retail location, they announced in a press release. In addition to the in-store specials, they will have complimentary food available.

“We have a passion for helping others by offering an affordable, locally grown and processed product to improve their quality of life,” Co-Founder Andy Golden said.

Golden said they began growing hemp on Golden Farm following the passing of the Farm Bill at the end of 2018, which made industrial hemp and its products legal nationally.

In addition to the farming operation, the company established the first extraction and post-processing laboratory in the area.

“We are excited to be able to bring these products to the Johnstown market,” Sinosky said. “Not only will our products make a positive impact for individuals, but we hope that our business also makes a difference in the local community we know and support.”

For more information on Innovative Extracts, such as their products or their story, head to their website.

Additionally, you can head to their Facebook page to check for their latest updates.