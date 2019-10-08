Local veteran opens “Last Line” store for fellow service people

EVERETT, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local veteran is trying to help our area’s servicemen and women with their PTSD.

Ryan Decker, who’s suffered from PTSD and anxiety, started his non-profit, Last Line, to provide veterans with free vacations to his family’s farm in Fulton County.

He recently opened up a store-front on Main Street in Everett, where folks can donate and take clothing, as well as buy Last Line apparel.

The proceeds from apparel sales go towards building tiny homes for the veterans and their families to stay at on his family’s property.

“They see people treating people like you’re not supposed to do, and it’s just important to make them feel like they’re not forgotten, and they still have brothers out there that are willing to go out of their way to assist them in any way possible.” Decker said.

The grand opening for the shop will be November 1st, but folks can message Decker on social media if they’d like to come to the store before then.