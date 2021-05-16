Local veteran becomes new leader of National Service Organization

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Saturday night, a local veteran took over the top spot at national service organization.
Charlie Mills from Tyrone became the National Commandant of the Navy Club.
It took place at the Altoona Grand Hotel, where the Tyrone Navy Club was hosting the Navy Club’s National Convention.
The new commandant of the Navy Club served in the Vietnam War, is a earner of two purple hearts and served in both the Navy and Army.
The Navy Club is made up of people who have served or are serving in the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard.
