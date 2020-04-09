Local transplant recipient describes what it’s like to be at high risk for COVID-19

We all think about how Coronavirus could affect us. But for a local man who went through a heart transplant, the spread could be much more dangerous.

It was 8 years ago this month that Dalton Igoe of Altoona got his new heart.

The surgery saved his life. But today, even though he’s healthy, Dalton is aware of the impact COVID-19 can have.

“Between my transplant coordinator and my boss, they said basically they don’t want me coming near the buildings until this is basically almost over.”

In the meantime, Dalton continues to take the necessary steps to keep himself and others healthy; while staying isolated at home.

“They have these guidelines for a reason and we’re just trying to take steps to a point now where they are canceling appointments even at hospitals for kids.”

Dalton says the biggest thing you can do to help stop the spread is follow the national guidelines.

His number one recommendation? To keep washing your hands.

Outside of Coronavirus, Dalton is also sending another message. This April, during Donate Life Month, he encourages anyone who can, to become an organ donor.