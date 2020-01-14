Local trail named trail of the year

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ghost Town Trail was named Pennsylvania’s 2020 trail of the year by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The 46-mile trail system was formed back in 1994 and now extends from Blairsville in Indiana County to Ebensburg.

According to trail counters, the trail sees about 80,000 users each year.

The next step for the trail is finishing the last 5.5-mile extension to become the first continuous loop of rail-trail in the Eastern United States.