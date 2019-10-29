Local thrift store helping people ‘dress for success’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Altoona is helping those in the community look and feel ready for job interviews.

“Successful Threads” will provide people with an entire outfit, including accessories, at no charge.

The store manager, Deb Adams, said they’ve had people ask for help in the past, and creating the program will help even more get to where they need to be.

“We all know when you look good, you feel good, and it gives you that little boost to give you some confidence when you enter in your interview. We’ve all been through it, and we know when you have a great outfit on, you just feel your best,” she said.

The only requirements to be a part of the program are the interview and start date from the employer.